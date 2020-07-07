1/2
Sarah Elizabeth Devereux Shuler
Sarah Elizabeth Devereux Shuler passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at The Laurels of Salisbury at the age of 102. She was born October 30, 1917 the eldest of three children to George Discan Devereux and Lillie Adcock Devereux of Rowan County. Sarah was a graduate of Boyden High School and Salisbury Business College and worked in the office at North Carolina Finishing Company before working in the family businesses. She was Secretary/Treasurer of Shuler Fence Company when she retired. Sarah was a lifelong resident of Rowan County, and a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Salisbury. Always putting others first, she will be remembered for her unconditional love for her family, her wisdom, her amazing resilience, and wonderful attitude. Mrs. Shuler is predeceased by her husband James E. (Bud) Shuler, one brother, George (Buck) Devereux, and one sister, Virginia McEliece. She is survived by four sons, James E. Shuler, Jr. and wife Linda of Durham; George B. Shuler and wife Sondra of Salisbury; Charles F. Shuler and wife Patricia of Salisbury; and John R. Shuler of Salisbury. Also surviving are ten grandchildren: Michael Shuler and girlfriend Jackie Peeler; Jamie Moore and husband Garrett of Salisbury; Angela Vasiloff and husband Nathan of Charlotte; Greg Shuler and wife Jamie of Mocksville; Sarah Matthews and husband Daryl of Richfield; Abby Shuler of Charlotte; Brad Shuler and wife Tammy of Durham; Jeff Shuler and wife Kem of Mebane; and Phil Shuler and wife Amanda of Burlington; and Nicky Blakeley Black and husband Steven of Salisbury. She is also survived by seventeen great-grandchildren and seven loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at The Laurels for their care over the years. Service: The funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church, Salisbury on Tuesday (July 7) at 11 AM, officiated by Rev. Dr. Mark Conforti. Interment will follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. The governor's mandate states that all in attendance please distance yourself and wear a mask. Memorial: Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 217 S. Church St. Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Shuler family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 7, 2020.
