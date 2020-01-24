Sarah Frances Cooper Kellogg passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2020 surrounded by friends and family. The only child of Estelle Hutchins Cooper and James Franklin Cooper she was born on Sept. 1, 1932 in Atlanta, Ga. After her graduation from high school, she earned both her undergraduate and Master's degrees in Music from Converse College in Spartanburg, S.C. A talented musician and vocalist, she taught in several high schools in the Atlanta area and in Charlotte. While teaching at Judson College outside of Washington, D.C., she met and married Robert Kellogg, and eventually settled in Salisbury. Following Bob's death in 1995, she became very involved with St. Luke's Episcopal Church and was a tireless dedicated volunteer and philanthropist for many worthwhile organizations in Salisbury. She is survived by her cousins, Carolyn DeLay (Jack), Nicole DeLay Stanley (Rudy), April White, Misty Stanley, and Mike DeLay (Della) all of Atlanta, Ga.; as well as, Miles Delay (Kristina) of San Diego, Calif. Visitation and Service: The funeral service will be Saturday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Salisbury, followed by interment in the Columbarium at St. Luke's. A reception will be held in the Parish Hall immediately following. Sarah wanted her many friends to know that she was always very grateful for all the love and devotion she received and how much she loved and appreciated them. Memorials: Memorials may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 131 W. Council St., Salisbury, NC 28144 or the . Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Kellogg family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 24, 2020