Service Information
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home
1420 North Main St.
China Grove , NC 28023
(704)-857-2401
Visitation
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home
1420 North Main St.
China Grove , NC 28023
Funeral service
2:00 PM
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home
1420 North Main St.
China Grove , NC 28023
Burial
Following Services
Greenlawn Cemetery in China Grove
Obituary

Mrs. Sarah Lou Dennis, age 86 of China Grove, peacefully passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare in Salisbury surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Dennis was born July 10, 1933 in Stanly County to the late Marshall Sells and Lela Kearns Sells. Her husband, Grady Dennis, her son, Duran Dennis and her daughter, Tangie Dennis along with her brothers, Marshall Sells, Jack Sells and wife, Deanie, Robert Sells and sisters, Janie Sells, Ferolene Sells and Anna Mae Faw also preceded her in death. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Landis. Sarah spent her career in healthcare, working for over 25 years as a CNA where she loved caring for her patients in the home health environment. Sarah was gifted with the ability of loving to cook and shared that passion with her family. She loved to travel, loved shopping, loved her pets and most of all, she loved her family. She was a very strong and loving woman. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, James Dennis (Sheila) and daughter, Tonya Yee (Robin). She also leaves behind her special niece, Donna Thomason and sister in-law, Deanie Sells. Also surviving her are her grandchildren, Malea Yee, Destiny Dennis, Dakota Dennis, Chris Elrod, Erin Dennis Badilla and Autumn Rodgers along with her great-grandchildren, Morgan Elrod, Drew Elrod, Mia Badilla, Sienna Badilla, Abram Rodgers, Daegan Rodgers, Odessa Rodgers and Adeline Rodgers. Visitation for Mrs. Dennis will be on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 1:00 – 2:00pm at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2:00pm in the Chapel, officiated by Pastor Charles Curtis. Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in China Grove immediately following the service. Kindly remember Sarah with memorials in her honor to Rockwell United Methodist Church, 430 E. Main Street, Rockwell, NC 28138. Online condolences may be left for the family at

