Sarah McCool Poston
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Sarah McCool Poston, 96, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her home in Kannapolis. Mrs. Poston was born September 11, 1923 in Noxapater, MS. She was a daughter of the late Albert Holland McCool and Sarah Johnson McCool. She was a charter member of Memorial United Methodist Church. Mrs. Poston was formerly the president of the Royal Oaks Optimist Club and the member of the Cannoneers Square Dance Club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Howard Taft Poston. Mrs. Poston is survived by daughter, Judy Poston Brown; grandson, Edward T. Brown; granddaughter, Holly S. Brown; and two very special great granddaughters, Morgan Elizabeth Brown and Adison Kae Brown. Service: A private graveside service was conducted at Carolina Memorial Park. Rev. Craig Allen officiated. Memorials: Memorials may be sent to Memorial United Methodist Church, 1100 West “C” Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081, Butterfly Conservatory at Discovery Place, 301 N. Tryon St. Charlotte or to Hospice of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Poston.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Lady's Funeral Home
268 North Cannon Boulevard
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved