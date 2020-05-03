Mrs. Sarah McCool Poston, 96, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her home in Kannapolis. Mrs. Poston was born September 11, 1923 in Noxapater, MS. She was a daughter of the late Albert Holland McCool and Sarah Johnson McCool. She was a charter member of Memorial United Methodist Church. Mrs. Poston was formerly the president of the Royal Oaks Optimist Club and the member of the Cannoneers Square Dance Club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Howard Taft Poston. Mrs. Poston is survived by daughter, Judy Poston Brown; grandson, Edward T. Brown; granddaughter, Holly S. Brown; and two very special great granddaughters, Morgan Elizabeth Brown and Adison Kae Brown. Service: A private graveside service was conducted at Carolina Memorial Park. Rev. Craig Allen officiated. Memorials: Memorials may be sent to Memorial United Methodist Church, 1100 West “C” Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081, Butterfly Conservatory at Discovery Place, 301 N. Tryon St. Charlotte or to Hospice of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Poston.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 3, 2020.