Mrs. Sarah Milholen Kluttz, age 86 of China Grove, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her home from a long-term illness. Born September 6, 1933 in Davie County, NC and was the daughter of the late Charles Flake and Betty Ligon Milholen. Sarah was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Gaither B. Kluttz, Jr., her grandson, Ragan Kluttz, son in-law, Rick Walters, two brothers, Charles and David Milholen and two sisters, Gladys Lowder and Lois Smith. Sarah was retired from Gaberil Glides – China Grove. She was a charter member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Sarah was a 1951 graduate of Cooleemee High School and attended Salisbury Business College. Sarah was an avid reader, animal lover, and wildlife rehabilitee. She loved the outdoors, growing flowers, camping, going to the lake, babies and her family. She loved her furry friends, Mayday, Boggie and Fluffel. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Gaither (Sonny) Kluttz and wife, Sherry and her daughter, Ann Goodnight and husband, David all of China Grove. She also leaves behind her sister in-law, Catherine Milholen of Virginia, along with many nieces and nephews. Visitation: Visitation for Sarah will be on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 12:00 – 1:00pm at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel at 1:00pm. Burial at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove will immediately follow the service. The family is grateful for the wonderful caregivers, nurses, doctors from NOVANT Health, Carolina Caring Hospice, for friends (Betty) and members of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church for all the love shown to Sarah during her illness. Memorial: The family requests that you kindly remember Sarah with memorials in her honor to either Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3070 East NC Hwy 152, Salisbury, NC 28146 or Faithful Friends, 220 Grace Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28147. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com
