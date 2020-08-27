Sarah “Sally” Riddle Marsh, 78, died on Friday, Aug 21 2020 at her home in Greensboro. Sally was born on July 18, 1942 in Salisbury, to James and Sarah Riddle. She attended Converse College, where she made many great long-lasting friends. Sally was an active member of First Presbyterian Church where she served in many roles: Deacon, Women's Bible study leader, member of Covenant and Agape classes and various volunteer positions. She was instrumental in starting Sanctuary House of Greensboro, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping adults living with mental illness. Sally was active in the community and enjoyed her involvement with The Lazy Daisies Garden Club, The Reviewers Lecture Club, Renovare Book Club, the Junior League and various additional non-profit organizations. Sally loved her family and spending time at the beach with all of them. She enjoyed reading, playing cards and many athletic outdoor activities: swimming, tennis, golf and walking to name a few. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Howard “Howdy” Marsh, children Howard Marsh III, Anne Marsh (husband Jody Morphis) and Sarah Roddey (husband Joe Roddey). Grandsons Jack Friend, 19 of Greensboro, Sam Roddey, 19, Baker Roddey, 24 and Joe Roddey, 25, all of Columbia SC. She's also survived by siblings Jim Riddle of Atlanta GA, Starr Shive and Ann Cline of Salisbury NC and Julia Riddle of Greensboro NC; sisters in law Kitty Montgomery of High Point NC and Jane Marsh of Greensboro NC, along with many nieces and nephews. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, donations in Sally's name can be made to First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401 or Sanctuary House of Greensboro NC, 518 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
