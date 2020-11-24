Sarah Ruth Fowler Shepherd, 94, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her residence after many years of declining health. She was born November 14, 1926 in Rowan County, NC to the late Baxter and Virginia Smith Fowler. Ruth graduated from Rockwell High School. In 1945, she graduated as part of the first class of Rowan Memorial hospital Nursing School. She worked 25 years as a nurse for Rowan Memorial Hospital. For much of her career she worked as an operating room nurse. Her and her husband, David Clifford Shepherd, owned and operated Shady Circle Mobile Home Park for over 50 years. For many years, Ruth and Clifford were foster care parents helping to care for many children including raising Cathy Leonard Brown, Susie Leonard Bryant and Michelle (Shelly) Leonard Wells their whole childhood. Ruth was a lifelong Lutheran, and member of St. Mathews Lutheran Church. She had a great love for children and helped with the Luther Legion for many years. Ruth enjoyed music, cooking and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by grandson, Mark Miller, foster child, Michelle (Shelly) Leonard Wells, and her six siblings (Willie Hinson, Stacy Fowler, Tom Fowler, Martha Ritchie, Hugh Fowler and Gail Kluttz). Ruth is survived by her children, Sylvia Donnell (Harold) Miller of Salisbury, David Allen (Melinda) Shepherd of Gloucester, VA, Danny Lee (Carol) Shepherd of Salisbury, NC; nine grandchildren, Monica Harris, Megan (Matt) Cline, Adam Shepherd, Angie Brickhouse, Kristina (Robin)Shepherd, Daniel (Ida) Shepherd, Tiffany Ironside, Sydney Ironside, Simon Shepherd, and eight great-grandchildren, Emelie Shepherd, Felicia Shepherd, Breanna Harris, Brittany Harris, Isabelle Shepherd, Viktor Shepherd, Alexander Shepherd and Avery Cline. Ruth's life will be honored and remembered at a graveside service in St. Mathew's Lutheran Church cemetery, Salisbury NC on Friday, November 27,2020, at 3:00pm, with Pastor Gary Coble, officiating. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing if you plan to attend. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Peggy Hopkins, Frances Hand and Carolina Caring for their generous care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658 https://www.carolinacaring.org/give
, and St. Mathew's Lutheran Church, 9275 Bringle Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC 28146 Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Shepherd family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
