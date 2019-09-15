Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Ruth Peeler Walton. View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Graveside service 1:00 PM Rowan Memorial Park Funeral service 1:30 PM Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah Ruth Peeler Walton, 92, formerly of Old Mocksville Road, Salisbury, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Carillon Assisted Living of Lincolnton. Born May 24, 1927 in Salisbury, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Cleveland Peeler and Daisy Waller Peeler. She was a 1944 graduate of Boyden High School. A homemaker, she had been employed as a waitress at Wink's Fish Camp. She was an active member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church until age 91, serving with the United Methodist Women (UMW) and on many committees. Mrs. Walton was a member of the Grubb-Shoaf Sunday School Class. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels, and enjoyed traveling and quilting. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Walter Walton on Feb. 4, 1998; they were married March 18, 1947. She was also preceded in death by six brothers and a sister. Left to cherish her memory are a son, Scott Thomas Walton (Cindy) of Asheville; daughter, Tammy Boyles (Tom) of Vale; sister, Peggy P. Whitman of Lenoir; grandchildren, Rebecca Walton O'Malley (Chris), Detchon Walton and Sarah Boyles Rash (Colby); great-grandchildren, Camille, Cora and Lincoln; and numerous nieces nephews. Service: A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Rowan Memorial Park followed by a funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church with Rev. Kris Mares officiating. A reception will be held following the service. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, 4520 Old Mocksville Rd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Walton family. Online condolences may be made at

