Sarah Virginia Raymer, 65, of Newton, NC passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory, NC. Born in Rowan County on December 25, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Willis and Virginia Misenheimer Raymer. Sarah was educated in Rowan County Schools. She was Baptist by faith and enjoyed gospel music and loved Jesus with all of her heart. Those who knew her will never forget her smile. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Brenda Raymer Gore and nephew, Nathan Eric Raymer. Those left to cherish her memory are her brothers, Frankie Raymer (Franda) of Salisbury and Billy Raymer of Salisbury; nieces, Michelle Ott Turner and Lisa Renee Raymer; nephew, Mark Ott. Visitation: 2:00-3:00 PM Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines, 4125 Franklin Community Center Rd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Service: 3:00 PM Thursday at Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines with the Rev. Melvin Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Rowan Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Piedmont Village Assisted Living, 1345 Chapman Ln., Newton, NC 28658. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Raymer family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 24, 2019