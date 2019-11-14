The Lowrie family is saddened to announce the tragic passing of Scott on the morning of October 30th. Scott, 60, is an Ohio native and relocated from Green, Ohio to Salisbury, NC in 2015. Scott was the President of CMW Manufacturing in Salisbury. He was a 1981 graduate of the Ohio State University with a degree in business administration and earned his juris doctorate from the University of Toledo Law School in 1984. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Pamela M. Lowrie; his daughter Brooke of Salt Lake City, Utah and son Alex of Columbus, Ohio. He is also survived by his mother Ginette, and brothers Bruce (Pat) of Texas and Dave (Laura) of California. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Lowrie and his sister Susan Murphy. A memorial service will be held this Friday November 15 from 6pm - 9pm at Crescent Golf Course, 220 Laurel Valley Way, Salisbury, NC 28144 https://www.rememberingscottlowrie.com/
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 14, 2019