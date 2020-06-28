Mrs. Selma Geneva Starnes Wilhelm, 91, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at her home in Kannapolis. Mrs. Wilhelm was born September 2, 1928 in Monroe. She was a daughter of the late William Correll Starnes and Ollie Geneva Montgomery Starnes. Selma graduated from A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis and attended Pfeiffer College in Misenheimer. She once worked as Secretary for Miss Louise Harkey, the first Administrator of the Cabarrus Memorial Hospital School of Nursing (now Atrium Health Cabarrus) in Concord. She also served the teachers and children of the Kannapolis City Schools as School Secretary at McIver School, Fred L. Wilson Elementary School and as a Teacher Assistant at Jackson Park Elementary School. She was a member of Jackson Park United Methodist Church in Kannapolis and a leader of the Jet Set Group at the church. Selma was a devoted wife and mother, enjoyed being in her kitchen, her garden or traveling in the RV with John and their grandchildren in tow. She looked forward to attending the yearly ship reunion of the WWII, USS El Dorado crew and spending Christmas time in New York City with her daughters. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Flowe Correll Starnes Goodman; and brother, Billy Eugene Starnes. Mrs. Wilhelm is survived by her husband, John Edward Wilhelm; children, Ronald Edward Wilhelm (Kathia), Jerry Allen Wilhelm (Sally), Vickie Lynn Wilhelm (Grace), John Thomas Wilhelm (Jane), William Jeff Wilhelm and Robin Luanne Wilhelm Lyon (Bob); 12 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; an four great-great grandchildren. The family would like to express their appreciation to caregivers, Myra Bentley and the staff at Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County. Arrangements: A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Troy Wilhelm will officiate. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will not receive friends due to the COVID-19 virus. The family requests that all persons attending the services for Mrs. Wilhelm to please wear a mask or face covering. Memorials: Memorials may be sent to Jackson Park United Methodist Church, 715 Mable Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Wilhelm.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 28, 2020.