Serneda Vernwood Williams “Lola”, 94, of Salisbury, NC passed away on August 4, 2019. Serneda was born in Panama City, Panama on September 13, 1924. She was the daughter of Lythcott Archer and Mary Bent Archer of Barbados. She worked as an executive assistant for the Nestle Corporation before immigrating to the United States with her husband Bill Williams and children. Serneda worked as a volunteer cook for Virginia Beach Public Schools. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and hosting special events and parties. She was actively involved in the Sunrise Hills Civic League for many years in Chesapeake, VA. Preceding her in death was her husband Bill Williams in 1976. They were married for 12 years before his passing and resided in Chesapeake, VA. Also preceding her in death is her daughter, Jean Marie Williams and brothers, Norman, Emilio “Harry”, Bruce “Wally” and Carlos “Charlie” Archer. Surviving are her children, Elvia Davis (Lewis-LZ), Rogelio McClaine (Naomi), Cirilo McLaine (Barbara); niece, Pearlita Anderson; grandchildren, Jose Davis, Lorenso Davis, Alicia Sukhai, Jacqueline Welch, Monique Ellis and Cirilo McLaine, II; 13 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 10 am to 11am Saurday Aug.10 at summersett funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at Summersett Funeral Home on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11 AM, officiated by Evangelist Jeraé Davis. Burial will follow at City Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to , Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd., Suite 250,Charlotte NC 28209. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Williams family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 6, 2019