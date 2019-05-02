Shane Nicholas Rabon, age 38, of Mocksville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Shane was born in Rowan County on July 5, 1980 and was the son of Cookie Rabon and Rick Foster. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, June and Judy Holshouser and Fred and Pauline Foster and his great-grandparents, Carl and Addie Holshouser. He was a graduate of East Rowan High School and earned his culinary arts degree and was employed in the restaurant business. Shane loved NASCAR and Old English Bulldogs, raising and breeding them and he was passionate about caring for them. His mother, Cookie was his rock and loved him unconditionally and was always there for him. Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Cookie Rabon and Shane's son, Bryson; his sister, Candy Anderson (Shawn); brother, Arnie Rabon; and half-brother, Carson Foster. He is also survived by his father, Rick Foster; one niece; three nephews; and many other family members. Visitation & Service: Visitation for Shane will be on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Landis Funeral Home, 716 S. Main St., Landis, NC 28088. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Landis Funeral Home. Landis Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Shane Rabon. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.advantagefunerals.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 2, 2019