Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shane Nicholas Rabon. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 716 S Main Street Landis , NC 28088 (704)-857-2494 Visitation 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM Landis Funeral Home 716 S. Main St. Landis , NC View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Chapel of Landis Funeral Home 716 S. Main St. Landis , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Shane Nicholas Rabon, age 38, of Mocksville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Shane was born in Rowan County on July 5, 1980 and was the son of Cookie Rabon and Rick Foster. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, June and Judy Holshouser and Fred and Pauline Foster and his great-grandparents, Carl and Addie Holshouser. He was a graduate of East Rowan High School and earned his culinary arts degree and was employed in the restaurant business. Shane loved NASCAR and Old English Bulldogs, raising and breeding them and he was passionate about caring for them. His mother, Cookie was his rock and loved him unconditionally and was always there for him. Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Cookie Rabon and Shane's son, Bryson; his sister, Candy Anderson (Shawn); brother, Arnie Rabon; and half-brother, Carson Foster. He is also survived by his father, Rick Foster; one niece; three nephews; and many other family members. Visitation & Service: Visitation for Shane will be on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Landis Funeral Home, 716 S. Main St., Landis, NC 28088. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Landis Funeral Home. Landis Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Shane Rabon. Online condolences may be left for the family at

Shane Nicholas Rabon, age 38, of Mocksville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Shane was born in Rowan County on July 5, 1980 and was the son of Cookie Rabon and Rick Foster. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, June and Judy Holshouser and Fred and Pauline Foster and his great-grandparents, Carl and Addie Holshouser. He was a graduate of East Rowan High School and earned his culinary arts degree and was employed in the restaurant business. Shane loved NASCAR and Old English Bulldogs, raising and breeding them and he was passionate about caring for them. His mother, Cookie was his rock and loved him unconditionally and was always there for him. Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Cookie Rabon and Shane's son, Bryson; his sister, Candy Anderson (Shawn); brother, Arnie Rabon; and half-brother, Carson Foster. He is also survived by his father, Rick Foster; one niece; three nephews; and many other family members. Visitation & Service: Visitation for Shane will be on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Landis Funeral Home, 716 S. Main St., Landis, NC 28088. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Landis Funeral Home. Landis Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Shane Rabon. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.advantagefunerals.com Published in Salisbury Post on May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close