Shannon Caudle Brown, 60, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte. She was born Oct. 14, 1958 in Montgomery County to John and Sara Crook Caudle. Shannon was a homemaker. She was a member of Saint Peter's Lutheran Church in Salisbury. Shannon is survived by her husband, Alan Lewis Brown; two Sons, Gerald Dwight Ridenhour Jr. and Steven Alan Brown; two granddaughters, Morgen Ridenhour and Stella Ridenhour; and her sister, Debbie McCray; Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, 1:30-2:30 p.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Salisbury. Service: The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Salisbury, with Pastor Sean Barrett officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery following the service. Memorials: Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 2570 St. Peter's Lutheran Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Brown family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 14, 2019