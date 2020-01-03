Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Ferguson. View Sign Service Information Lady's Funeral Home 268 North Cannon Boulevard Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2131 Memorial service 2:00 PM Bethpage Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Sharon Dawn Carter Ferguson, 55, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at her home in Kannapolis. Ms. Ferguson was born May 18, 1964 in Concord. She was a daughter of the late Ralph Carter and Sarah Furr Carter. She was a graduate of A.L. Brown High School and Central Piedmont Community College with an Associate's Degree in Computer Technology. She served as a Teacher's Assistant and Bus Driver in Kannapolis City Schools for over 18 years, most recently at G.W. Carver Elementary School, helping elementary children to learn, grow and be loved. In addition to teaching, Sharon also volunteered with the A.L. Brown Marching Band and Guard helping her children and others to realize their potential. She was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout Leader for her children. She was the loving mother of Logan and Tessa Ferguson, both of Kannapolis; a sister to Cindy Wilson of Charlotte; niece, Ashley Wilson of Charlotte; nephew, Joshua Wilson of Charlotte; and the father of her children, Chris Ferguson of Kannapolis. Arrangements: A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Bethpage Presbyterian Church. Pastor Caroline East will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service in the Fellowship Hall. Memorials: Memorials may be sent to Bethpage Presbyterian Church, 6200 Mooresville Road, Kannapolis, NC 28081 or to Kannapolis Education Foundation, 100 Denver Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at

