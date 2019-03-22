Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon M. Rea. View Sign

Ms. Sharon Miller Rea, of Sisk-Carter Road, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at her home. Sharon was born June 15, 1959 in Raleigh to Jackie Bailey Miller and Charles Miller. She retired as a manager from The Pantry in China Grove. Sharon's life revolved around her family, her daughters and grandchildren. She also enjoyed arts and crafts. Sharon is described as being the “life of the party”. She would say “life is good” and “Jesus loves you” anytime you were upset and it would always make you feel better. Sharon is survived by daughters, Amy Hunsucker and husband Johnny of Salisbury and Crystal Rea and husband Michael Bullard of Rockwell; grandchildren, Lacee, Kaylie, Austin and Madison; sisters Linda Barnes, Kristy Cady and Dianne Parker; brothers, Charles “Chuck” Miller and Jimmy; and a number of nieces and nephews. Service & Visitation: A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove officiated by Rev. James Strickland. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at Wilkinson Funeral Home. Wilkinson Funeral Home is serving the Rea family. Condolences may be sent to

100 Branchview Dr Ne

Concord , NC 28025

(704) 786-3168

