Sharon Marie Parris, 60, of Rockwell, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. She was born November 19, 1959 in Rowan County to Nancy Eller Jacobs and the late John Carter. Sharon worked as a Caregiver for many years. Sharon was a very loving and selfless woman who would do for others before she would do for herself. She loved trips to the beach and family get togethers. She looked forward to being with her family at Thanksgiving and Christmas. She adored her great nephew Sawyer, even when she was sick, she asked about him everyday. She was the best Mom, Aunt and Sister anyone could have ever asked for. Sharon is survived by her son, Michael (Rachel Leigh) Parris of Rockwell; granddaughter, Abigail Lauren; sister, Glenda Elaine (Mike) Carlisle; two nieces, Leslie(Brian) Cantrell, Haley (Jacob) Hunsucker; great-nephew, Sawyer Cantrell; and her step-father, Ken Jacobs; Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Friday, August 28, 2020, 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell. Service: The graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, August 28, 2020, in the Brookhill Memorial Gardens, Rockwell, with Pastor Justin Johnson officiating. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Parris family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
