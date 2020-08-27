1/1
Sharon Marie Parris
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Marie Parris, 60, of Rockwell, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. She was born November 19, 1959 in Rowan County to Nancy Eller Jacobs and the late John Carter. Sharon worked as a Caregiver for many years. Sharon was a very loving and selfless woman who would do for others before she would do for herself. She loved trips to the beach and family get togethers. She looked forward to being with her family at Thanksgiving and Christmas. She adored her great nephew Sawyer, even when she was sick, she asked about him everyday. She was the best Mom, Aunt and Sister anyone could have ever asked for. Sharon is survived by her son, Michael (Rachel Leigh) Parris of Rockwell; granddaughter, Abigail Lauren; sister, Glenda Elaine (Mike) Carlisle; two nieces, Leslie(Brian) Cantrell, Haley (Jacob) Hunsucker; great-nephew, Sawyer Cantrell; and her step-father, Ken Jacobs; Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Friday, August 28, 2020, 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell. Service: The graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, August 28, 2020, in the Brookhill Memorial Gardens, Rockwell, with Pastor Justin Johnson officiating. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Parris family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Brookhill Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved