Sharyn Frye Mawyer, 74, born August 7th, 1945 in Prince George County, passed away on December 27th, 2019 after a long illness. Sharyn is survived by her husband, David Smith Mawyer and was proceeded in death by her parents, Erskine Leon Frye and Elsie Gleason Frye. There will be a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Carolina Cremation is assisting the Mawyer family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 31, 2019