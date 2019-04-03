Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shelby Reavis. View Sign

Shelby Jean Earnhardt Reavis, 82, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury, NC. She was born January 30, 1937 in Rowan County, NC to Brantley and Helen Earnhardt. Jean graduated from Spencer High School and Rowan Cabarrus Community College. She worked in administration at the VA Hospital and was a member of Destination Hope Church. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her brother, Brantley Earnhardt, Jr. and granddaughter, Christa Reavis. Jean is survived by her husband Brady Gray Reavis , whom she married December 16, 1954; three sons, Michael Gray (Denise) Reavis of Salisbury, NC, Brady Darrell (Annette) Reavis of Salisbury, NC, Rodney Lee Reavis of Salisbury, NC; four brothers, Don Earnhardt of Salisbury, NC, Toby Earnhardt of Madison, FL, Bruce (Patricia) Earnhardt of Salisbury, NC, and Gary Earnhardt of Salisbury, NC; five grandchildren, Alesia (Andrew) Hill of Salisbury, NC, Joanna Lomax of Salisbury, NC; Brady (Taylor) Reavis of Salisbury, NC, Preston Quinn Reavis of Arlington, VA, and Spencer Gray Reavis of Salisbury, NC; three great-grandchildren, Korbynne Hill, Alden Lomax, and Noah Lomax; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will greet friends and relatives from 10:00-11:15 AM Friday, April 5, 2019 in the Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. The funeral service will be held 11:30 AM Friday, April 5, 2019 in the Powles Staton Funeral Home Chapel, Rockwell, NC, with Pastor Michael Reavis, officiating. Burial will take place in the Brookhill Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Destination Hope Church, 5735 Mt. Hope Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Reavis family. Online condolences may be made at

Shelby Jean Earnhardt Reavis, 82, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury, NC. She was born January 30, 1937 in Rowan County, NC to Brantley and Helen Earnhardt. Jean graduated from Spencer High School and Rowan Cabarrus Community College. She worked in administration at the VA Hospital and was a member of Destination Hope Church. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her brother, Brantley Earnhardt, Jr. and granddaughter, Christa Reavis. Jean is survived by her husband Brady Gray Reavis , whom she married December 16, 1954; three sons, Michael Gray (Denise) Reavis of Salisbury, NC, Brady Darrell (Annette) Reavis of Salisbury, NC, Rodney Lee Reavis of Salisbury, NC; four brothers, Don Earnhardt of Salisbury, NC, Toby Earnhardt of Madison, FL, Bruce (Patricia) Earnhardt of Salisbury, NC, and Gary Earnhardt of Salisbury, NC; five grandchildren, Alesia (Andrew) Hill of Salisbury, NC, Joanna Lomax of Salisbury, NC; Brady (Taylor) Reavis of Salisbury, NC, Preston Quinn Reavis of Arlington, VA, and Spencer Gray Reavis of Salisbury, NC; three great-grandchildren, Korbynne Hill, Alden Lomax, and Noah Lomax; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will greet friends and relatives from 10:00-11:15 AM Friday, April 5, 2019 in the Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. The funeral service will be held 11:30 AM Friday, April 5, 2019 in the Powles Staton Funeral Home Chapel, Rockwell, NC, with Pastor Michael Reavis, officiating. Burial will take place in the Brookhill Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Destination Hope Church, 5735 Mt. Hope Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Reavis family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Powles Funeral Home, Inc.

913 West Main Street

Rockwell , NC 28138

(704) 279-7241 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close