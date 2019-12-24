Shelia McCora Jarrell, 57, passed away December 21, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Rowan County, NC on July 26, 1962 to Linda McCora and the late Harry E. McCora, Sr. In addition to her father she is preceded in death by late husband, James Jimmy; Jarrell, II; brothers, Harry McCora, Jr. and Patrick "Bill" McCora; sister, Virginia "Sissy" McCora; and a granddaughter, Lexie Misenheimer. Left to cherish her memory are her fiancé, Matthew Rose; daughter, Staci Carter(Matthew Lynn); son, James "Tripp" Jarrell, III (Christina); brother, Thomas McCora; nine grandchildren; and beloved family friends, Mr. and Mrs. Randy Martin and Joe. A memorial service will be held at a later date at First Baptist Church of Salisbury in Salisbury, NC. Garrett Funeral Home is caring for the family. A message of comfort may be made to the family at www.garrettfuneralsandcremations.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 24, 2019