Shelia McCora Jarrell (1962 - 2020)
Service Information
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC
28144
(704)-633-2111
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church Chapel
Salisbury, NC
Obituary
Shelia McCora Jarrell, 57, passed away December 21, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Rowan County, NC on July 26, 1962 to Linda McCora and the late Harry E. McCora, Sr. In addition to her father she is preceded in death by husband, James" Jimmy"; Jarrell, II; brothers, Harry McCora, Jr. and Patrick "Bil" McCora; sister, Virginia "Sissy" McCora; and a granddaughter, Lexie Misenheimer. Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Staci Carter(Matthew Lynn); son, James "Tripp" Jarrell, III (Christina); fiancé, Matthew Rose; brother, Thomas McCora; nine grandchildren; and beloved family friends, Mr. and Mrs. Randy Martin and Joe. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM Saturday (Feb 8) at First Baptist Church Chapel in Salisbury, NC, conducted by Dr. Jim Harris. The family will receive friends after the service.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 5, 2020
