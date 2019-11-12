Shelia Marie (Stella) LaLiberte Seeloff, 64, of Salisbury, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 8, 2019 at her residence. She was born July 2, 1955 in Troy, NY to the late Charles LaLiberte and Julie Salona LaLiberte. Shelia worked for many years as a sales consultant for LexisNexis. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, casino trips, spending time with family and spoiling her grandson, Willy. In addition to her parents, Shelia was preceded in death by her husband, William Peter Seeloff. Shelia is survived by her children: son, William and Mandy Seeloff of Winston Salem, NC; daughter, Sonja Berghela of Winston Salem, NC; grandson, William Christopher Seeloff; five sisters, Sharon Lerner, Susan Schumaker, Sandra LaLiberte Parrish, Sharlette Maloney, and Shelly Walton; and brother, Thomas LaLiberte. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 7029 Albert Pick Rd., Suite 200, Greensboro, NC 27409. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Seeloff family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com. Sorry for the inconvenience!
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 12, 2019