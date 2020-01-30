Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shelvia Phillips. View Sign Service Information Carolina Cremation Service P.O. Box 2185 Salisbury , NC 28145-2185 (704)-636-1515 Memorial Gathering 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Rodgers Park Reformed Church of Kannapolis 704 E 22nd St Kannapolis , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Shelvia Jean Cannon Phillips, 83, of Kannapolis, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at The Laurels in Salisbury. She was born November 22, 1936 in Mooresville, NC to the late Clyde Cannon and Kathleen Adams Cannon. She attended school at A.L. Brown High School, class of 1955, and graduated from Kings College in Charlotte with a degree in Business. Shelvia worked for Kmart for over 35 years and in her spare time she enjoyed cooking and traveling. Most of all she enjoyed raising her kids and grandchildren. She was a member of High Rock Community Church and past Lion's Club member. In addition to her parents, Shelvia was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Jimmy W. Phillips and son, James Clyde Castor. Shelvia is survived by son, Terry Wayne Bunn of Kannapolis; daughter, Sharon Bunn Christy (Wayne) of Kannapolis; Timothy Bunn of Monroe; daughter, Lisa Castor Pepper of Salisbury; 13 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; sister, Donna Cannon Beaver (James) of Landis; and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a Celebration Gathering on Saturday February 1, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Rodgers Park Reformed Church of Kannapolis (704 E 22nd St, Kannapolis, NC 28083). In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Lions Club International, 300 W. 22nd St. Oak Brook, IL 60523 Carolina Cremation is assisting the Phillips family. Online condolences may be made at

Shelvia Jean Cannon Phillips, 83, of Kannapolis, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at The Laurels in Salisbury. She was born November 22, 1936 in Mooresville, NC to the late Clyde Cannon and Kathleen Adams Cannon. She attended school at A.L. Brown High School, class of 1955, and graduated from Kings College in Charlotte with a degree in Business. Shelvia worked for Kmart for over 35 years and in her spare time she enjoyed cooking and traveling. Most of all she enjoyed raising her kids and grandchildren. She was a member of High Rock Community Church and past Lion's Club member. In addition to her parents, Shelvia was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Jimmy W. Phillips and son, James Clyde Castor. Shelvia is survived by son, Terry Wayne Bunn of Kannapolis; daughter, Sharon Bunn Christy (Wayne) of Kannapolis; Timothy Bunn of Monroe; daughter, Lisa Castor Pepper of Salisbury; 13 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; sister, Donna Cannon Beaver (James) of Landis; and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a Celebration Gathering on Saturday February 1, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Rodgers Park Reformed Church of Kannapolis (704 E 22nd St, Kannapolis, NC 28083). In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Lions Club International, 300 W. 22nd St. Oak Brook, IL 60523 Carolina Cremation is assisting the Phillips family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close