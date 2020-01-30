Sherri Ann Ruell Holdren, 59, of Salisbury, peacefully passed away on January 28, 2020 at The Laurels of Salisbury. She was born November 21, 1960 in Alpena, MI to the late Gerald Ruell and Marjorie Gapske. She graduated from Alpena High School in 1978, and she loved helping others and informing them of COPD and was animal advocate. In addition to her parents, Sherri was preceded in death by her husband, Jerold Holdren. Sherri is survived by daughters, Danielle Ruell (Jared) of Nebo; Barbara Pender (David) of Cleveland; Sara Holdren of Woodleaf; Brittany Holdren of Salisbury; Maggie Holdren of Salisbury; grandchildren, Zachary, Erin, Jayson, Hunter, Madison, Haley, Baylee, Charlie, and Nyoka; and sister, Jennifer Hoppe (Harvey) of Michigan; and beloved dogs, Tyson and Kilo. There will be a memorial service held at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Woodleaf Baptist Church, 7790 Woodleaf Road, Woodleaf, North Carolina 27054. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the COPD Foundation, www.copdfoundation.org or Humane Society of Rowan County, 112 W Innes St, Salisbury, NC 28144. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Holdren family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 30, 2020