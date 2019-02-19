Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherrie McCoy Little. View Sign

Mrs. Sherrie McCoy Little, age 43 of Salisbury, passed on Friday, February 15, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Rowan County on, July 3, 1975 to Mrs. Vanessa Gray McCoy and Mr. Curt T. McCoy. She was a graduate of West Rowan High School, and was previously employed at Freight Liner as a material handler. She was a member of Freedom United Church of God, Woodleaf, NC. Those who remain to cherish her memory are her parents, Mrs. Vanessa Gray McCoy of the home; Mr. Curt T. McCoy of Charlotte, NC; a son, Tineechi McCoy, Salisbury, NC daughter's; Makelia Little, Greensboro, NC Aaliyhia Little, Jacksonville, NC; and Sheree Little, Baltimore, Md; a grandson, Aaron Wyatt, III; her husband, Clarence Little, III; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Service: Visitation: 1:00. Funeral: 1:30 at Freedom United Church of God, 1555 Hart Road, Woodleaf, NC. Bishop Willie Joe Gray, pastor/eulogist. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive visitors at 1425 Hart Road, Woodleaf, NC. Hairston Funeral Home, Inc., is serving the Little/McCoy and Gray families with sincere sympathy and compassion. Online condolences may be sent to:

703 S. Main St.

Salisbury , NC 28144

