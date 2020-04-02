Mrs. Sherry Denise Hamrick, 63 of Salisbury passed away on March 30, 2020 at her residense. Mrs. Hamrick was born June 2, 1956 in Salisbury. She loved baseball, the beach and her grandchildren. She was married for 47 and a half years. She was preceded in death by her grand daughter, Emberlyn Hamrick, her mother, Myrtle Curlee, and her father, Gene Curlee. She is survived by her husband, Buck, her children Michele McManus and Buck Hamrick, grandchildren Todd McManus and Hunter Hamrick, brother Michael Curlee, sister Lisa Lawson and daughter in law Tara Hamrick. Memorials may be made to Purrfect Purbaby Rescue, 1655 7th Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Hamrick family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 2, 2020