Sherry Ann Gantt Eagle , 87, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare in Salisbury, NC. She was born March 29, 1932 in Rowan County , NC to the late Grover Cleveland and Jave Palmer Gantt. She was a graduate of Granite Quarry High School. Sherry worked as a Salesperson for Kress 5&10. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church. Sherry is survived by her Husband John Clement Eagle, Two Sons, John Scott (Paula) Eagle of Faith, NC, Chris Eagle of Faith, NC; Daughter, Ann (Eric) Brady of Salisbury, NC; Two Grandsons, Dylan Eagle (Celeste) of Louisville, KY, Ryan Brady of Salisbury, NC; Two Granddaughters, Paige Eagle of Faith, NC and Kristen Brady of Salisbury, NC. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Saturday, November 16, 2019, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church in Faith, NC and at other times will be at the home of Scott Eagle in Faith. Service: The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov.16, 2019, in the Faith Baptist Church in Faith, NC, with Pastor Dylan Eagle officiating. Burial will take place in the Faith Baptist Church Cemetery following the service. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, PO Box 84, Faith, NC 28041. The family would like to thank the staff of Salisbury Center-Genesis Health Care and Trellis Supportive Care for the care and compassion they provided to Mrs. Eagle. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Eagle family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 15, 2019