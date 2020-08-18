Sherry Letrick Neuhaus, 63, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at her home. Born December 18, 1956 in Charleroi, PA, she was the daughter of the late Emil Letrick, Jr. and Dorothy Carole Robison Letrick. Mrs. Neuhaus graduated from Brickhouse Township High School, Brick, NJ. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 45 years, Edward Neuhaus; son, Scott Neuhaus and wife Lauren; daughter, Erin Neuhaus and husband Brandon; brothers, Guy Letrick, Bruce Letrick and Dennis Letrick; sister, Dorothy McKenzie; grandchildren, Ethan Talbott, Kane Talbott, Rylan Talbott, Jackson Talbott, Cayden Talbott, Brent Neuhaus, Mia Cipriani, Nate Cipcriani, Olivia Neuhaus and Tori Bobrowski. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Neuhaus family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
