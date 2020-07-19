1/1
Sherry Lynne Bost Trexler, 64, of Salisbury passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at her residence. Born in Cabarrus County on May 11, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Jackie Hamrick Hellard and the late Chester Bost. Sherry attended South Rowan High School and worked as a waitress at many restaurants as well as a homemaker. Sherry loved gardening, canning tomatoes, and water skiing before being disabled. Sherry was the life of the party, and loved to make people laugh. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, daughter and friend. She will be missed dearly, but she's no longer suffering in pain! She was preceded in death by her parents. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Rikki Burris (Greg Laton) of Albemarle; sisters, Shelia Beaver (Mike) of Kannapolis and Terry Patrick (Johnny) of Faith; grandson, Jacob Ray Goodman of Kannapolis. In accordance with her wishes, Sherry will be cremated and a service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faithful Friends, 220 Grace Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Trexler family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

