Miss Sherry Renee Lunsford, 49, unexpectedly passed away due to natural causes Sunday, September 13, 2020, at her home in Kannapolis. Due to COVID-19 and family health concerns, the immediate family and friends will be at the home of her father, David Lunsford, from 2 to 4:00 pm Saturday, September 19, 2020. Sherry was born August 26, 1971 in Concord. She was a daughter of David Luther Lunsford of Kannapolis and the late Rachel Steelman Lunsford. She was a 1990 graduate of South Rowan High School. She was employed with Atrium Health in the Corporate Office in Charlotte. In addition to her father, she is survived by sister, Lisa Lunsford-Drouin and husband Matt of Indian Land, SC; brother, Sonny Lunsford and wife Stacy of Mooresville; niece, Kristi Brawley and husband Shawn; two nephews, Austin Lunsford and Drake Drouin; and two great nephews, Lawson and Macon Brawley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the charity of the donor's choice
. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com
. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Miss Lunsford.