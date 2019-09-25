Sheryl Davis Rabon, of Salisbury, NC passed away peacefully September 20, 2019 at Novant Medical Center. Sheryl was a native of Salisbury and is a graduate of West Rowan High School. As her closest friends and family would know, she was a UNC Tarheels fan and loved all sports. She enjoyed visiting the beach, she loved to cook, and she was a distance runner. Growing up, her family even lived internationally in the Philippines. Sheryl was a caretaker for her mother for many years up until her recent passing. Sheryl was born on May 21, 1959 to Henry and Joyce Davis of Salisbury. Sheryl is preceded in death by her father, Henry Davis. She is survived by her mother Joyce Davis, her children Sidney Rabon of Spencer, NC and Sasha Rabon of Huntersville, NC, as well as her brothers Tim and Rick Davis and her sister Jeannie Kirkland. A private beachside service will be held in her honor by her family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Sheryl's memorial to Capstone Recovery Center in Salisbury, NC 418 W Innes Street 28144. Donations can also be made online via their website at capstonerecoverycenter.org. “I firmly believe that in every situation, no matter how difficult, God extends grace greater than the hardship, and strength and peace of mind that can lead us to a place higher than we were before.” -Andy Griffith Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Rabon family. Online condolences may be made at Lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 25, 2019