Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheryl D. Rabon. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Send Flowers Obituary

Sheryl Davis Rabon, of Salisbury, NC passed away peacefully September 20, 2019 at Novant Medical Center. Sheryl was a native of Salisbury and is a graduate of West Rowan High School. As her closest friends and family would know, she was a UNC Tarheels fan and loved all sports. She enjoyed visiting the beach, she loved to cook, and she was a distance runner. Growing up, her family even lived internationally in the Philippines. Sheryl was a caretaker for her mother for many years up until her recent passing. Sheryl was born on May 21, 1959 to Henry and Joyce Davis of Salisbury. Sheryl is preceded in death by her father, Henry Davis. She is survived by her mother Joyce Davis, her children Sidney Rabon of Spencer, NC and Sasha Rabon of Huntersville, NC, as well as her brothers Tim and Rick Davis and her sister Jeannie Kirkland. A private beachside service will be held in her honor by her family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Sheryl's memorial to Capstone Recovery Center in Salisbury, NC 418 W Innes Street 28144. Donations can also be made online via their website at

Sheryl Davis Rabon, of Salisbury, NC passed away peacefully September 20, 2019 at Novant Medical Center. Sheryl was a native of Salisbury and is a graduate of West Rowan High School. As her closest friends and family would know, she was a UNC Tarheels fan and loved all sports. She enjoyed visiting the beach, she loved to cook, and she was a distance runner. Growing up, her family even lived internationally in the Philippines. Sheryl was a caretaker for her mother for many years up until her recent passing. Sheryl was born on May 21, 1959 to Henry and Joyce Davis of Salisbury. Sheryl is preceded in death by her father, Henry Davis. She is survived by her mother Joyce Davis, her children Sidney Rabon of Spencer, NC and Sasha Rabon of Huntersville, NC, as well as her brothers Tim and Rick Davis and her sister Jeannie Kirkland. A private beachside service will be held in her honor by her family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Sheryl's memorial to Capstone Recovery Center in Salisbury, NC 418 W Innes Street 28144. Donations can also be made online via their website at capstonerecoverycenter.org . “I firmly believe that in every situation, no matter how difficult, God extends grace greater than the hardship, and strength and peace of mind that can lead us to a place higher than we were before.” -Andy Griffith Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Rabon family. Online condolences may be made at Lyerlyfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close