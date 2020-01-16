Shirley Ann Harwood, 79, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus. A funeral service is scheduled for 1:00 pm Friday, January 17, 2020, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Gene Edwards will officiate. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends from 11 to 12:30 pm Friday at Lady's Funeral Home. Shirley was born December 26, 1940 in Concord. She was a daughter of the late James Franklin Harwood and Dezzie Holt Harwood. She retired from Cannon Mills where she worked in the Towel Department. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Ruby Tyson, Linda Sue Plyler, Jewel Williams; and a brother, David Harwood. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Denise Hayes and husband Jerry of Rockwell; sister, Patricia "Trish" Ann Aycock; three grandchildren, Melissa Smith and husband Will, Brittney Kluttz and husband Paul and Mallory Sullivan and husband Matt; and six great grandchildren, Kinley, Cazzie, Callie, Presley, Hayes and Collins. Memorials may be sent to Genesis Baptist Church, 9710 Old Concord Road, China Grove, NC 28023. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the Shirley's family.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 16, 2020