Shirley Ann Kepley Russ, 84 of Salisbury passed away at her home on August 27, 2020. Born January 26, 1936 in Rowan County, the daughter of the late Garner W. Kepley and Bertha K. Kepley. Shirley was a graduate from Granite Quarry High School. She also graduated from Salisbury School of Cosmetology and was a hairdresser for 25 years. She retired from Cone Mills after 28 years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Clyde W. Russ in 2004; sister Rose Arey; brother Gary Kepley and grandson Baby Boy Fisher. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters Melody Welch (Stan) of Asheville; Jill Fisher of Salisbury, Amy Sifford (Richard) of Rockwell; Lydia Larios (Jorge) of Faith; and Machelle Frick (Andy) of Salisbury. She is survived by 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She also has many nieces, nephews and cousins who she loved dearly. Shirley was a lifetime and faithful member of Faith Baptist Church. She was a member of the Vera Cook Sunday School Class, the Open Door Circle and past choir member. For 25+ years, she directed many programs including the annual Senior Adult Ice Cream Socials each August as well as directing many beloved Christmas Eve Programs. She served on numerous committees in the church as well. She was a pillar of faith and love to her family. Due to COVID-19, no formal visitation is planned. Services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2:00pm at Faith Baptist Church, Faith, NC, conducted by Rev. Stephen Dewalt and Dr. Stan Welch. The body will lie in state beginning at 1:00pm. Following the funeral, burial services will be held at the Faith Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church Building Fund PO Box 84, Faith NC 28041. The family would like to extend a special note of thanks and gratitude to her special niece Sally Bame, her NP Deanna Garmon and to the wonderful staff of Novant Hospice Care. Powles Staton Funeral Home honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care is assisting the Russ family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
.