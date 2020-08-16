Shirley Mascal M. Dixon Self Austin, 85, of Salisbury, passed into Heaven Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from the effects of Alzheimer's/Dementia and complications of COVID-19. She was born July 14, 1935, in Chesterfield, SC to the late Clarence and Lillie Gainey Dixon. Shirley had always enjoyed gardening, sewing, fishing, and spending time with her family who she loved unconditionally and having fun and joking around. She also loved and praised her Lord Jesus. Shirley had worked in Cannon Mills, Collins & Aikman, Rockwell Casket Company, and also as a caregiver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Austin; former husband, Crawford Self; son Johnny Crawford Self; daughter, Wanda Self; brothers, Junior Dixon, J.W. Dixon, W.C. Dixon, and J.D. Dixon; sisters, Ruby Deese, Clara Brock, and Oree Rollings. Shirley is survived by her son, Michael Ray Self, Sr. of Salisbury; daughter, Patricia Ann Self Lovell (Dude) of Salisbury; sisters, Bonnie Pigg of SC, Betty Jean Melton (Pete) of SC, Carolyn Taylor of SC; brother, Jerry Dixon (Sandra) of Rockwell; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; step-children, Bruce Austin, Lowell Austin, and Gail Frye. The funeral service will be held at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, August 18, in the chapel of Powles Staton Funeral Home, conducted by Pastor Billy Sechrist. Burial will follow at the Salisbury National Cemetery on the grounds of the VA Hospital. The family asks that those in attendance please wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing protocols. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting to send memorials to her church where she was a member of many years, West Park Baptist Church, 715 W. Park Drive, Rockwell, NC 28138. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Austin family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
