Shirley Ann Thomas Baucom, 84, of Salisbury passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. Shirley was born June 24, 1936 in Anson County, she was the daughter of the late James C. Thomas and the late Gertha T. Thomas. Shirley was an active member of Stallings Memorial Baptist Church since 1972 where she served on several committees, taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, assisted with Vacation Bible School, and was active in the Women's Circle and Visitation. Shirley was a 1954 graduate of Burnsville High School in Anson County. She was a graduate of Wingate Junior College in 1956 where she played on the women's basketball team. Shirley graduated from Appalachian State Teacher's College in 1958. She taught one year in Anson County Schools and 29 years in Rowan County Schools all at China Grove Elementary. Her dedication as an educator impacted the lives of students and coworkers over generations. After retiring, Shirley enjoyed traveling, spending time at the lake and golfing. As a member of the Ladies' Golf Club, she participated in numerous golf tournaments winning the Edgar Welch Tournament and the Ladies Member Guest Tournament of the Country Club of Salisbury. Outside of church, teaching, traveling and golf, her greatest loves were her five grandchildren. She adored supporting them at soccer, baseball, football, volleyball, cheer, dance and academic events. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert “Bob” Thomas. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ernest Baucom whom she married on June 6, 1959; son, Michael E. Baucom and wife Andrea R. Baucom of Salisbury and daughter, Sharon Baucom Krider and husband Jason R. Krider of Todd; grandchildren, Dr. Allison Baucom of Matthews, Harrison Baucom and fiancé Lindsey Powell of Clayton, Jackson Krider, Zoey Krider and Griffin Krider all of Todd. Visitation: 12:30-1:30 p.m., Wednesday Oct. 14, at Stallings Memorial Baptist Church, 817 S. Main Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. Service: 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Stallings Memorial Baptist Church, with the Rev. Larry Gilbreth and Rev. Joe Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Rowan Memorial Park.



