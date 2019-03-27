Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley E. (Thompson) Sullivan. View Sign

Memorial services honoring the life of Shirley E. (Thompson) Sullivan were held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Vida Estates Chapel, W. Melbourne, Fla. Born May 23, 1930, in Otego, Shirley passed away Dec. 28, 2018, at her home in Buena Vida Estates, W. Melbourne, Fla. Shirley was the seventh of eight children born to Edward and Gladys (Gray) Thompson. Shirley was predeceased by her parents; and siblings, Elna (Thompson) Palmer and Lynn, Irving, Edward Jr., Rupert and Donald Thompson. Shirley is survived by her four children; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; her sister, Rosemary Wiltsie of Oneonta; and numerous nieces and nephews. Shirley lived and worked most of her earlier years (60s/70s) in and around Oneonta working at SUNY Oneonta as a bookkeeper. She relocated to the Salisbury area where she continued her professional work in bookkeeping at Rowan Memorial Hospital. After Shirley retired, she and her husband, Robert Sullivan, relocated to the Ocala, Barefoot Bay and W. Melbourne, Fla. areas. Shirley loved to travel and made frequent road trips during the past 40 years from New York, North Carolina and her homes in Florida. Shirley loved her pets that shared her later life. Gracie, her cat and Angel and Bailey, her two chihuahuas, provided her much companionship. Shirley enjoyed Christian music, television shows and watching Joyce Meyers and the Hallmark movie channel. Shirley had a deep faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and shared her faith many times to her family reminding us to keep our sight upon Jesus. We miss all those moments that we shared with you during your life with us here and it is hard to believe that you have gone forward into a new life. We cherish all of the time we had with you. Mother looked at me from her hospital bed on Dec. 14, and while squeezing my hand, said “It will be alright.” Two weeks later, she went to be with her Lord and without any question, Shirley is “Alright!”

