Shirley Farrow Horne, 82, born in Sheringham, England, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House after a brief illness. Born July 12, 1937, she was preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Edith Farrow and eight siblings, all of Sheringham, England. Those left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of 63 years, Louis B. Horne of the home; daughters, Paula (Mike) Rusher of Salisbury and Tracy Spears of Concord; son, Victor L Horne (Gosia) of Little Rock, Ariz.; granddaughters, Madison and Adrien Rusher; grandsons, Tanner and Jake Spears; two greatgrandsons; sister, Rosemary (Marty) Jenson of Seattle, Wash.; and many relatives in England. Shirley spent 22 years as a proud Air Force wife living abroad in many countries with her husband while raising her three children. After moving to Salisbury, she became a licensed cosmetologist through which she made many great and lifelong friends. Shirley was always thinking about and doing for others whether it be delivering meals or constantly spending time with her grandchildren who were one of the many joys of her life. She was a wonderful cook, it was one of her many passions along with shopping, politics, loving her dog Benji, and donating generously to her many charities. She was very proud of her English heritage and flew her British flag proudly. Arrangements: A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, at Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , , or the ASPCA. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Horne family. Online condolences may be made at

