This is a notice to inform you that our mother has a change of address. She is now residing in the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. On April 25, 2020 at 08:08 AM our miracle worker went to her eternal home to be with our Daddy and other family members waiting there. Shirley Kester Julian Deese was born June 24, 1935 in Rowan County to Willie Frances Forest Kester and Henry Graham Kester. She had five brothers, Billy, Ron, Tony, Don and Herman and two sisters, Nancy and Kay. Shirley attended A.T. Allen School and Boyden High School and left to start a family in 1950. Married to Everette Junior Julian on September 19, 1950. As a caregiver by nature, she and Everette had 6 children. Shirley later nursed her husband through heart problems until he lost the battle January 10, 1990. Shirley later married Charles “Bud” Deese. They enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with family and friends. After a short time of caring for him with a fast growing cancer, she was widowed once again in 2002. Shirley was decorated as a Sister of the Swish during the Bicentennial of Rowan County in 1953. Saved at a young age, she was a member at First Baptist Church in Spencer where she attended from birth and later taught Sunday school as an adult. Shirley was a member Mt. Hope Church. She loved her current pastor, Johnny Boggs (Cathy) and the church family. Shirley was a homemaker but took on many full and part time employments to help support her family when times got hard. She was a hard worker and always thought of others. She worked jobs from a waitress at Beatty's Restaurant to being a Painter in a booth at Carolina Forge and many in between jobs. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, a sister, three brothers and her son William Thomas “Tommy” Julian. Those left to carry on her legacy are her children, Barbara Walser (Al) of Faith, Everette “Butch” Julian (Deb) of Salisbury, Terrie Koontz (Alan) of Rockwell, Rebecca “Becky Jo” Stark of Washington State and her main caregiver Marsha West (Fred) of Salisbury; brothers, Ron Kester of Texas and Herman Kester of Salisbury; sister, Kay Steele of Clarksville, GA. Her emotional support dog and companion Miss Penny that brought her much happiness and two chosen sons, Johnny Heavner (Linda) of Faith and Doug Merritt (Jo) of Florida will also cherish her memory. Shirley had nine grandchildren, 1 special needs grandson which she and Junior raised for many years, Johnny Ralph Heavner, Jr., and fifteen great-grandchildren. As a mother to all, she had many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with many other she called her own. Shirley enjoyed Nascar, fishing, boating, crocheting, crafting and time spent with her children. She was also quite the accomplished seamstress and made most of her young children's clothing as well as wedding gowns, teaching them as she sewed. In her later life she became acquainted with the World Wide Web where she spent her quiet time with cyber friends and family. Shirley will be missed by many but forgotten by few. A private family service will be conducted by Rev. Dr. Johnny Boggs, minister of Mt. Hope Church, with interment at the Salisbury National Cemetery In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Hope Church, 7004 Old Concord Rd, Salisbury, NC 28146 or Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144. Eulogy: Shirley Kester Julian Deese was born to Willie Frances Forest Kester and Henry Graham Kester on June 24, 1935. Her parents entrusted her with the care of her younger siblings at a very young age. She was taught to cook, clean and care for children while she was a child herself. That didn't stop her from going to be the best she could be. Pregnant by the age of 15, she married and stayed married to Everette Junior Julian until his death January 10, 1990. She gave Junior 6 children that she cherished. Bein a caregiver by nature has given Shirley many opportunities to care for and mother so many children. No, they did not grow under her heart but they grew into her heart. Just a side not from her daughter…..”I remember a time when we took in children because their parents were going through marital problems. They stayed with us and we never thought it odd. We played in our neighborhood (within ear shot of mother's call) until the street lights come on”. Mother taught her children Pride. There was a year when times were tough. White Christmas was delivered to our home and in mother's prideful state she declared they must have the wrong address. Knowing fair well the address was correct the deliverers' begged mother to take the bags. She did so and wow were we excited. As the door closed behind them, I'm sure those folks heard some happy children ripping through the neatly wrapped white tissue paper. Mother taught us giving. No matter the situation we shared what we had with others. Even when we had little food ourselves, mother made sure to wrap our White Christmas. She would give to us the fabric that I'm sure she would love to have made something pretty for herself. She gave us food that she would love to have eaten as she cooked, knowing a cup of water just wouldn't make it stretch far enough. Mother taught us trust. We would go out with our friends on the mill hill and spend hours in the park. Mother didn't come looking for us wondering if we were into trouble. She trusted that she had done her job and we were doing just as she had taught us. Mother had a temper. In no way am I painting her a saint. I saw times when she had enough and you knew to stay out of her way BUT at the same time I saw love. I have a picture of her that I love and cherish. It was taken when she come home from a hard days work in the paint booth. I remember our neighbor kids and I lured her to the old store building with some pretense just to snap the picture. I don't know why that had to be the location of the picture, but without fuss, she walked the extra steps knowing supper had to be cooked. She had just gotten off work and there was so much to do. The family would like to thank friends and family for your understanding during these trying times of COVID-19. In lieu of the fact that we can only have 10 in attendance, we wanted you to know we feel your prayers as you celebrate our mothers life in your homes

