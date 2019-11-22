Shirley Smith, 65, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Shirley was born to Lloyd and Mildred Smith on June 14, 1954 in Rowan County. She is pre-deceased by her loving aunt Patsy Rorie. Those left to mourn her passing are: her parents Lloyd (Mildred) Smith; siblings: Debbie (George) Hopson, George (Dawn) Smith, Mike Smith: Children, Scott (Jennifer) McGuire, Angela (Chris) Lambert; grandchildren: Madison, Makenzie, Grayson, and Easton McGuire, Hunter and Cameron Lambert, along with several nephews and a niece, her loving dog Macy, and two life-long best friends Susan Luck and Becky Miller. Shirley was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Anyone who truly knew her, knew that her days were consumed with family. Her family was her pride and joy. At the top of that joy were her grandchildren. They truly were the light of her life. There will be a visitation for Miss. Smith at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23 at Whitley's Funeral Home with her service to follow at 2:00 pm in the Chapel. Burial will immediately follow at Carolina Memorial Park.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 22, 2019