Shirley Williams Jackson, age 81, formerly of Salisbury died Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Mrs. Jackson was born January 7, 1938 in Rowan County to John and Gladys Williams. She was retired from Life of Georgia Insurance Company. Shirley enjoyed camping and traveling, especially to Cherokee. She loved gardening in her yard and was always seen with a cold Pepsi in her hand. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husbands, Alfred Eugene Herron, Marvin Slate Sides and Samuel lee Jackson, Jr. She is survived by daughter, Crystal Cordts and husband Bill of Asheboro; grandchildren, Ethan Cordts of Kannapolis, Nick Cordts of Asheboro; companion, Clayton Scott of Lexington; extended family, Teresa Moren, Debbie Scott, Gayle Everhart and Sandra Caudill all of Lexington. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 PM at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro. Burial will follow in Charlotte United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1182 Charlotte Church Rd., Asheboro. Memorials may be made to Hinkle House Hospice, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292 or , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. Remembrances and online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 15, 2019