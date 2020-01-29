Shirley W. Terry of Salisbury, NC died peacefully in her home on Saturday, January 24, 2020. She was 86 years old. She was born on February 3, 2020 in Newton, NC. Shirley graduated from Newton Conover High School where she excelled in basketball, lettering in the sport for 4 years. After receiving a degree from Greensboro Women's College (UNC-G), she went to work for Wachovia Bank and Trust Co in Charlotte, NC. It was there that she met her husband of 50 years, Clyde V. Terry. In her younger years, Shirley enjoyed playing golf, tennis and bridge with friends. She also enjoyed many social events including Book Club and Birthday Group. She was also an excellent cook! Shirley is preceded in death by her mother Beulah Morrow, and her husband, Clyde Terry. Survivors include Patti Arnold and husband John Arnold of Little River, SC, Beth McClure and husband Howard McClure of Dallas, TX, and Cindy Compton of Greensboro, NC; grandchildren Liza McClure, Max McClure, and Clyde Compton; sister Libby Quinlan of Lincolnton, NC and brother Bill Morrow of Hickory, NC. Her daughters would like to thank the women of Rosa's Caring Hands and Trellis Hospice of Salisbury that took excellent care of their mother. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Presbyterian Church, 308 W. Fisher St., Salisbury, NC 28144 Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Terry family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 29, 2020