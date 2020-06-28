Shirley Withrow Asa
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Asa was born in the Hollis community of Rutherford County, North Carolina on July 18, 1936 to John D. Withrow, Sr. and Dorothy Moore Withrow. She was a member of First Baptist Church of North Wilkesboro. Throughout her life, Shirley was involved in the arts, being an artist herself, and part of numerous choral groups. Anyone who knew her, knew her gift of speech. This gift took her to the southeast competition of Toastmistress International and she was a member of Toastmasters International local chapter. Gardening was a passion of hers and she could often be seen tending to her tomatoes and green beans in the community garden at Cub Creek. When not in the garden, Shirley loved spending time at Wilkes County Public Library where she was a patron and member of the book club. On Monday afternoons, you may have seen her enjoying lunch at Village Inn Pizza and writing in her journal. As with her family, she was an active member of the Democratic Party having worked diligently on the campaign for John F. Kennedy. She is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Bob, to whom she was married for 23 blessed years, daughter, Janice Faulkner, her brother, Bob Withrow, and son-in-law, Joe Johnson. She is survived by: daughters Patricia Adams and husband Kevin of Waynesville, and Janet Beth Johnson of Wilkesboro; sons Jeffrey Glenn and wife Cathey of Charlotte, Bob Asa of Keystone Heights, FL, Mike Asa of Port Charlotte, FL; grandchildren Nick Asa, and wife, Mindy, Kim Asa, Brandon Ball and wife, Meagan, Tom Asa, Lauren Ball, Jessie Ailts, and husband, Ryan, Ethan Faulkner, Hannah Glenn, Kathryn Ogle and husband, Joe, Cameron Asa, Courtney Asa, Abby Willette and husband, Kaelan, Cameron Glenn; 11 great-grandchildren; sister Patricia Gima, Milwaukee; and brother John Withrow, Austin, TX. Service: There will be a memorial service at a later date. Memorials: Flowers will be accepted, or memorial donations may be made to Wilkes County Public Library, 215 10th Street, North Wilkesboro, NC, 28659. Miller Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at, http://www.millerfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Service, Inc.
180 Sparta Road
North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
336-838-3104
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved