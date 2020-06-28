Mrs. Asa was born in the Hollis community of Rutherford County, North Carolina on July 18, 1936 to John D. Withrow, Sr. and Dorothy Moore Withrow. She was a member of First Baptist Church of North Wilkesboro. Throughout her life, Shirley was involved in the arts, being an artist herself, and part of numerous choral groups. Anyone who knew her, knew her gift of speech. This gift took her to the southeast competition of Toastmistress International and she was a member of Toastmasters International local chapter. Gardening was a passion of hers and she could often be seen tending to her tomatoes and green beans in the community garden at Cub Creek. When not in the garden, Shirley loved spending time at Wilkes County Public Library where she was a patron and member of the book club. On Monday afternoons, you may have seen her enjoying lunch at Village Inn Pizza and writing in her journal. As with her family, she was an active member of the Democratic Party having worked diligently on the campaign for John F. Kennedy. She is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Bob, to whom she was married for 23 blessed years, daughter, Janice Faulkner, her brother, Bob Withrow, and son-in-law, Joe Johnson. She is survived by: daughters Patricia Adams and husband Kevin of Waynesville, and Janet Beth Johnson of Wilkesboro; sons Jeffrey Glenn and wife Cathey of Charlotte, Bob Asa of Keystone Heights, FL, Mike Asa of Port Charlotte, FL; grandchildren Nick Asa, and wife, Mindy, Kim Asa, Brandon Ball and wife, Meagan, Tom Asa, Lauren Ball, Jessie Ailts, and husband, Ryan, Ethan Faulkner, Hannah Glenn, Kathryn Ogle and husband, Joe, Cameron Asa, Courtney Asa, Abby Willette and husband, Kaelan, Cameron Glenn; 11 great-grandchildren; sister Patricia Gima, Milwaukee; and brother John Withrow, Austin, TX. Service: There will be a memorial service at a later date. Memorials: Flowers will be accepted, or memorial donations may be made to Wilkes County Public Library, 215 10th Street, North Wilkesboro, NC, 28659. Miller Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at, http://www.millerfuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 28, 2020.