Shona Mason (1954 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shona Mason.
Service Information
Lady's Funeral Home
268 North Cannon Boulevard
Kannapolis, NC
28083
(704)-933-2131
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ms. Shona Lynn Sherrill Mason, 65, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Mocksville. A private graveside service is scheduled for a later date. Pastor Mike Roper will officiate. Ms. Mason was born April 12, 1954 in Kannapolis. She was a daughter of the late Ray Linn Sherrill and Edna Measmer Sherrill. Ms. Mason is survived by daughter, Sasha McDowell of Kannapolis; son, Jon McDowell of Savannah, GA; six grandchildren; and one sister, LeNea Goble of Rockwell. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Ms. Mason.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.