Ms. Shona Lynn Sherrill Mason, 65, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Mocksville. A private graveside service is scheduled for a later date. Pastor Mike Roper will officiate. Ms. Mason was born April 12, 1954 in Kannapolis. She was a daughter of the late Ray Linn Sherrill and Edna Measmer Sherrill. Ms. Mason is survived by daughter, Sasha McDowell of Kannapolis; son, Jon McDowell of Savannah, GA; six grandchildren; and one sister, LeNea Goble of Rockwell. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Ms. Mason.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 31, 2020