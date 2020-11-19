Sidney Lee Pinkston, 69, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Rockwell. He was born September 5, 1951 in Rowan County to the late Ray and Stella Murphy Pinkston. He was a graduate of the Rowan County Schools. Sidney worked as a Shipping Manager for Carolina Color until he retired. Sidney enjoyed time with his friends and animals. He loved genealogy and he also enjoyed collecting antiques and cooking. In addition to his parents, Sidney was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Pinkston; sister, Nadine Marshall; brother, Norman Pinkston; brother, Wilford Pinkston; sister, Dorothy Johnson; sister, Betty Powell; sister, Mamie Livengood; sister, Minnie Pinkston and friend, Don Barger. Sidney is survived by his sister, Shirley P. (Gary) Livengood of Rockwell and many nieces and nephews. Service: The graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, November 20, 2020, in the Faith Lutheran Church Cemetery, Faith, with Pastor Bill Ketchie officiating. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, PO Box 669, Faith, NC 28041 or to the donors choice. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Pinkston family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
.