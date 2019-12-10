Guest Book View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Send Flowers Obituary

William Edward "Sonny" Bolmon, Jr., 72, died Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center after a brief illness. Born December 18, 1946 in Cabarrus County, to the late William E. and Clara Lamb Bolmon. Educated in the Cabarrus County schools, he was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the US Army. Retired as a driver for Asphalt Materials, he also drove for Gerry Wood Auto. A member of Spencer Moose Family Center, 2019, he was Moose of the Year in 2013 and received the President's Award in 2012 and 2015. An infant daughter and son, along with a brother, Larry Bolmon, also preceded him in death. Survivors include wife Martha Yates-Bolmon, whom he married April 17, 1999; sons, Sonny E. (Stacy) Lunsford of Mooresville; Ronnie (Cheryl Safrit) Yates, Jr. and Kevin (Teresa) Yates, both of Salisbury; daughter Lisa (Matt) Lunsford-Drouin, of Indian Land, SC; grandchildren Austin Lunsford, Kristi (Shawn) Brawley, Drake Drouin and Ethan, Tyler, Megan, and Jessica Yates; four great-grandchildren; brother Terry Bolmon of Cartersville, Ga and Joann Weaver of Comer, Ga. The body will be cremated. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorials are requested to be made to Dale Jr. Foundation, P.O. Box 330, Mooresville, NC 28115. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Bolmon family. Online condolences may be made at

