Sonya Griffin Smith, 51, of Gold Hill, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. She was born Oct. 15, 1968, in Salisbury to the late Crofford Ray Griffin and Shirley Owens Griffin. Sonya was a 1986 graduate of North Rowan High School and attended Salisbury Business College, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, and Davidson Community College. She worked for Food Lion Corporate Office in Word Processing, later becoming a LPN with Bayada Nurses where she worked for over 16 years. Sonya was a lifelong member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed traveling to Gatlinburg and anything to do with the mountains, but most especially loved her family. Sonya is survived by her husband Billy Smith, whom she married May 1, 1999; son, Chandler Bassinger of Gold Hill; daughter, Alyssa Smith of Gold Hill; and one grandchild that is expected soon. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives from 12 to 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, in the Family Life Center at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. Service: The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. on Monday, in the sanctuary of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, conducted by Rev. Bill Ketchie. Burial will take place in St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials: Memorials may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Exterior Renovation Fund, 9275 Bringle Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 29, 2019