Obituary

Spurgeon Edward Beattie passed away peacefully in his home on December 15, 2019. He was born in Cherryville, NC, on January 12, 1927 to Josie and Steve Beattie. During his service in the Army he received the World War II Victory Medal and Occupational Ribbon Japan and long-standing member of the American Legion. After his honorable discharge from the army he married Billie N. Campbell in Salisbury, NC. Mr. Beattie worked at Carolina Rubber Hose in Salisbury for 27 years. He and Billie moved to Natchez, MS, where he worked at the Coca Cola Company for 15 years. After his retirement from Coca Cola, they moved to Pearl, MS, to work for Storage Max. Spurgeon is proceeded in death by his mother and father, Josie and Steve Beattie; 3 brothers, Bill Beattie, Tommy Beattie, and Jim Beattie; 2 sisters, Margaret Goodman and Betty Heffelfinger. Spurgeon is survived by the love of his life of almost 73 years, Billie; daughters, Shirley (Steve Sells) and Elaine (Dick Gilbert); sons, Ed Beattie (Dina), and Steve Beattie (Joy); 2 brothers, Ray Beattie and Joe Beattie; 2 sisters, Rachel Poole and Ann Eagle. He adored his 10 grandchildren, his 11 great grandchildren, and his 2 great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. The Memorial Service will be Friday, January 17 at 2:00 pm at the Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC at the pavilion. Dr. Steve Sells will be officiating. Military rites will be performed by the North Carolina National Guard and the Rowan County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the North Carolina Patriot Guard, Inc., P.O. Box 36202, Fayetteville, NC 28303. Donations are used to purchase flags and supplies used to show their deepest respect for the fallen! All participants are 100% volunteers. The family would like to give special thanks to the Patriot Guard Riders, Crosspoint Baptist Church of Concord, and Summersett Funeral Home.

