Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington , DC 20019
(202)-399-3600
Visitation
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington DC , DC
Service
2:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, NE
Obituary

Colonel Stafford I. Pemberton, age 99, a retired Army colonel who later taught school - 22 years - and became Department Head of Mathematics at Paul Laurence Dunbar Senior High School in Baltimore, Maryland, from where he retired in 1980, died of natural causes at his home on Saturday, July 27, 2019 Born in Salisbury, NC, on June 7, 1920, Colonel Pemberton was the son of the late William Pearson Pemberton and Arminta Caroline Morant Hunt Pemberton. Colonel Pemberton, who lived in Washington, DC, since May 1937, graduated from Price High School, Salisbury, NC, and Livingstone College, Salisbury, NC, receiving his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mathematics and French. He later earned a Masters Degree in Secondary School Administration from George Washington University, Washington, DC. He also completed studies at The American University, Washington, DC, Morgan State College, Baltimore, MD; John Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD; and The Graduate School of the Department of Agriculture, Washington, DC. In 1939, while at Livingstone College, Colonel Pemberton became a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. - a membership he retained throughout his life. Also, he was a member of Andrews Officers Club, Capitol View Civic Association, the Derby Club, Pigskin Club, and the Livingstone College Alumni Association. In January, 1943, during World War II, Colonel Pemberton was inducted into the army as a private. He later was commissioned an anti-aircraft artillery officer in September of 1943 at Camp Davis, NC. When the USA and Allied Forces gained air superiority in World War II, Colonel Pemberton was sent to the Infantry School at Fort Benning, GA, where he additionally trained as an infantry officer. Colonel Pemberton served in Europe during World War II in Italy, France, and Germany, ending his overseas tour as commander of a Medium Automotive Maintenance Company after having been a member of the 37pt Infantry. After returning to the states, Colonel Pemberton remained with the United States Army Reserve where he completed tours with the Quartermaster Corps and the Intelligence Corps, and graduated from the USA C&GS College at Fort Leavenworth, KA. At the time of his retirement from the USAR, he was commanding officer of HQ & HQ Company of the 1001 st Division (RTU) in Alexandria, VA. Among the decorations and awards that Colonel Pemberton received were the American Theatre Ribbon, the Victory Medal World War II, the Army of Occupation Medal, Germany ASRS (2 September 1945), the Lapel Button for the European African Middle East Ribbon, and the Meritorious Service Medal. Colonel Pemberton enjoyed travelling, golf, playing the saxophone, gardening, and pool. Survivors include nephews, Ronald Pearson Chunn (Dianne), of Washington, DC; Quezryth Ornlett Chunn (Kimberly), of Fort Washington, MD; Thaxton Pemberton of New York, NY; nieces, Marinthia Pemberton, Severn, MD and Sandra Burney Russell, Salisbury; and a host of cousins, relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his grandparents, Charlie Morant and Mary Kelsey Morant, Herbert and Alice Pemberton; wife, Naomi Burney Pemberton; brothers, Matthew P. Pemberton, Sandy A. Pemberton, Rinthie C. Pemberton; sister, Angeleine Noble Pemberton Chunn; half­ sisters, Unus Pemberton, Nettie Hunt Pemberton, Emma L. Hunt; half-brothers, Thaddeus Pemberton, Ezra Pemberton, William Pemberton and step-brother, William Johnson. Service will be held on Tues, Aug 6, 2019 at 1pm at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, N.E., Washington DC. Military Rites and Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery. Obituary courtesy of Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc.

