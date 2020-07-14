Stanley Bauernfeind

1/1
Stanley Frederick Bauernfeind passed peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Churchland. Stanley was born November 24, 1936 in North Branch, NY to the late Arthur and Lavada Bauernfeind. After graduating from Jeffersonville Central School in 1954, he entered the U.S. Air Force and served his nation for 20 years as a Communications Supervisor with assignments in Vietnam, Turkey, Germany, Taiwan, California, Florida, and Washington, D.C. After retiring from the Air Force in 1974, Stanley entered a career with Duracell as the Plant Maintenance Supervisor in Lexington. He was married to the late Shelby Davis Bauernfeind, his wife of 54 years. Stanley was an accomplished woodworker, crafting pieces for his friends and family, as well as an avid gardener with Shelby, where they cultivated beautiful flower gardens, vegetable beds, and tree orchards. Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Troy Bauernfeind of Lexington, Tracy Forster (Ken) of Davidson and Tony Bauernfeind (Tricia) of Tampa, FL; his sister Shirley Schumacher of Callicoon, NY; his grandchildren, Kristi (Shane), Chad (Rachel), Logan (Mike), Drake, Lindsay (Ben), Katie (Chad); his great grandchildren, Shelby, Georgia, Sawyer, Hayden and Zoe. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, Stanley requested memorials be sent to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation at P.O. Box 89367 Tampa, FL 33689 (www.specialops.org). Service: A celebration of Stanley and Shelby's life will be scheduled in the future when friends and family can safely gather. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net

Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Home
301 North Main Street
Lexington, NC 27292
(336) 248-2311
