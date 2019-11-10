Mr. Stanley Clay Clarke, 83, of Salisbury, passed Nov. 9, 2019 at Big Elm Nursing Home. Born Oct. 21, 1936 in Cynthiana, Ky. he was the son of the late Vada Allen and John Clarke. Mr. Clarke was retired from IBM as an engineer and also worked in quality control with Midstate Machine Co. He was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church in Salisbury. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Nellie Smith Clarke; son, Bobby Clarke; daughters, Martha Clarke, Jenny Clarke; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Arrangements: Graveside service with military honors will be 9 a.m. Thursday Nov. 14, at Salisbury National Cemetery, Statesville Blvd. location, with Pastors Anthony Wike and Melvin Deal officiating. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gospel Light Baptist Church, 2121 Mooresville Rd, Salisbury, NC 28147 and the Parkinson's Foundation, 650 W 168 St., New York, NY 10032-9982. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Clarke family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 10, 2019